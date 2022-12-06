7,828 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 20,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

