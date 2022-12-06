7,004 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 138,764 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,622,000 after acquiring an additional 463,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

