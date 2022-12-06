6,200 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.41. 48,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,566. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $632.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

