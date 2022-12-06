45,218 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

