4,400 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 9.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,938,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 18,106.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kirby Stock Performance
Kirby stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
