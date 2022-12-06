40,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 95,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ANF. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

