32,000 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

