2,841 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

