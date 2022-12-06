23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.19, but opened at 3.28. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.12, with a volume of 10,168 shares.

ME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.04 and a 200-day moving average of 3.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 27.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 20.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

