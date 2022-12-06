23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.19, but opened at 3.28. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.12, with a volume of 10,168 shares.
ME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
