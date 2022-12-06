20,016 Shares in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ VMCAU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

