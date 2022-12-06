19,164 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,482,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,430,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

