182,700 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Teck Resources comprises 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,541,000 after buying an additional 109,036 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

