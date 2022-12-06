178,205 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,532,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

