132,500 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963,024. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

