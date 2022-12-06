122,181 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

