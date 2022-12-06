1,125,000 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,126. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

