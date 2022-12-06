11 Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 76,665 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

11 Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $15,095,000. Visa accounts for about 6.8% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,053,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.40. 88,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,069. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

