103,256 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

