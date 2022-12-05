Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 7.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 14,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,131,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.