Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 7.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 14,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,131,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Zuora Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.