Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 175,000 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $116.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

