Zimmer Partners LP Buys 702,601 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,601 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.38% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $121,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

