Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $153.74 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

