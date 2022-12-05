Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.54. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 273,734 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Zhihu Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
