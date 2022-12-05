Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.54. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 273,734 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 6,279,087 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

