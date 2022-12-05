Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Kelly Services makes up about 1.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

