Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $6,477,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 200.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $508.00 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

