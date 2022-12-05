Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $87.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.