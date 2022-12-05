Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,056 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INNV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

InnovAge Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $7.35 on Monday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at InnovAge

In other news, Director Thomas Scully bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

