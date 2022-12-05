ZClassic One Day Volume Tops $26.25 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $370,414.11 and approximately $26.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00271873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00087851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

