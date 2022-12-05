YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $213.17 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $213.17 million and approximately $222.44 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01572889 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $262.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

