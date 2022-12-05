YUSD Stablecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $249.61 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $216.56 million and approximately $249.61 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01572889 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $262.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

