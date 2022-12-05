Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) vs. Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Gorilla Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $238.78 million 0.57 $1.19 million $0.28 7.25 Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xunlei.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xunlei and Gorilla Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 6.13% 6.33% 4.29% Gorilla Technology Group N/A -80.44% 5.56%

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xunlei beats Gorilla Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

