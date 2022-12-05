XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.35

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 1% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $342.12 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

