XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) PT Raised to GBX 2,430

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,430 ($29.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPPLF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($45.10) to GBX 1,890 ($22.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered XP Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. XP Power has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $70.64.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.