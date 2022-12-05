XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Up 30.9 %
XL stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $96,272 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
