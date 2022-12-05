XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Up 30.9 %

XL stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $96,272 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

XL Fleet Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 487.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 344,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

