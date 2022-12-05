Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,745.71

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $62.37 million and approximately $5,745.71 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.19 or 0.05915132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00501220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.53 or 0.30222439 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02760446 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $8,229.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

