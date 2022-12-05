Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($118.56) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($87.63) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($134.02) to €124.00 ($127.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($123.71) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($101.03) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.52.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

