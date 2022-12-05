Wolfe Research Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $8,036,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,051,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.