Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 79,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

