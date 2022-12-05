Westchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,576 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.