Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,376,000. Biohaven makes up 1.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $182,866,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,099. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

