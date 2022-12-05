Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

