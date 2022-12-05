Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $68.39 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 817,133 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
