Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $68.39 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 817,133 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

About Silicon Motion Technology

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $63.33. 1,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.