Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRPB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

