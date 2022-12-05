Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 461,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAX remained flat at $10.23 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

