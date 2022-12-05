Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,000 Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Flame Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLME remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,717. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

