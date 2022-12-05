Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 2.90% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMEG. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth about $4,910,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 257.4% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,346 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 305,663 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 673.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 137,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Omega Alpha SPAC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,303. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.