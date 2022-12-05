Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 443,168 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,168 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFIV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

