Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.73.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

