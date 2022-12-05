Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.73.
Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.