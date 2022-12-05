Wells Fargo & Company Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.81.
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
