Wells Fargo & Company Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

